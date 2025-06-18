A new development of 100 per cent affordable homes could soon be built on the outskirts of Preston.

Places for People (PfP), the UK’s leading social enterprise, has acquired land subject to planning off Old School Lane, Lostock Hall, and wants to build 76 properties there.

The development - part of the Cuerden Strategic Site and across from St Catherine’s Hospice - is close to where it all started for PfP’s heart, with Preston being where it was founded in 1965, as North British Housing Association.

With the site acquisition from Brookhouse Group Ltd contractually secured, planning permission will be submitted early this summer to include a mix of shared ownership and social rent properties.

Nilam Buchanan, Regional Managing Director for Central and North at Places for People said: “Developments like this, where 100 per cent of the housing is affordable, are critical to serving the needs of our customers, and addressing the chronic housing shortage across the UK.

“PfP has grown significantly since its founding days, but our mission remains the same, to be a force for good and to change lives by creating and supporting thriving Communities. Developments like this are just one of ways we do this to ensure every person has a home to meet their needs.”

Located between Bamber Bridge and Leyland, the site is a five minute walk from PfP’s Places Leisure gym, as well as its regional head office at South Rings and is part of a wider masterplan for the county council aiming to deliver further homes, employment, leisure and retail facilities in the area.

The housing mix will consist of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, catering to a variety of family needs, and will also feature a local play area, and landscaped green spaces which will include the planting of trees and wildflower beds, creating a vibrant and sustainable environment for future customers.

Nilam continued: “As one of the UK’s largest affordable housing providers and the leading social enterprise, PfP has a unique model that supports us in creating thriving communities and social value is at the heart of our approach. In addition to building these much-needed affordable homes, we will invest in social value projects that will benefit the residents of this new estate and surrounding area.”

Once planning permission is secured, construction is aimed to start on site in late spring 2026.