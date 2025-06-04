Work has started to take shape on the next phase of an £800,000 revamp of Clitheroe town centre.

Over £500,000 of improvements in Castle Street, including the narrowing of the road, resurfacing and widening of footways, new signage, parking and loading restrictions, benches, bollards and street furniture, were completed last August.

The work was part of a public realm improvement project undertaken by Lancashire County Council and Ribble Valley Borough Council.

The revamp was so successful that the two councils have given the thumbs-up to an extension of the scheme costing around £300,000 into Market Place.

The proposed works will also feature new footways, signage, benches, bollards and street furniture to match Castle Street.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Simon Hore said: “The Castle Street refurbishment has been warmly received by residents and shoppers, and the extension of those improvements will give Market Place a similar bright new look.

“Along with the Castle Street improvements and £250,000 invested by Ribble Valley Borough Council in the market bullring, this all adds up to making Clitheroe an even more attractive place to visit.”

Warren Goldsworthy, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, added: “Clitheroe is a beautiful part of Lancashire and the improvements to Market Place will make it an even more attractive destination for residents to enjoy.

“We are able to deliver these improvements thanks in part to the successful delivery of the Castle Street scheme.

“The work will inevitably cause some disruption and we are asking residents to bear with us while we carry out these improvements.”

Work on the Market Place scheme started on Monday and is expected to last up to eight weeks, during which time the road will largely remain open to traffic, any closures of short duration and limited to evenings and weekends.

A short stretch of Queensway, the slip road between Moor Lane and the Inner Bypass, will be closed throughout the scheme as a works compound.