Many Lancashire residents have been left scratching their heads this week a walk after spotting mysterious wooden animals.

Lots of wooden animals have popped up around the village on trees and fence posts in Adlington leaving many to dub the artwork the new ‘Banksy of Lancashire’.

Posting some pictures of the wooden images which include an owl, a bird and a fish on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for The Rail Weigh Adlington asked residents if they had also spotted them.

A wooden owl on a tree. | The Rail Weigh Adlington

They said: “They're beautiful but no one knows where they've come from!I found one and popped it on my Facebook page and lots of people got in touch with me to say there were lots more and they've just appeared in the village!

“They're making a lot of people smile and go out for walks to find them! It's really got the village chatting!”

Lancashire Banksy, if you are reading this...get in touch!