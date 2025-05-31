A 6 month long road closure & other major roadworks starting across Preston next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 31st May 2025, 18:06 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including a six month long road closure.

Lasting between one day and six months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 67 roadworks beginning between Monday, June 2 and Sunday, June 8, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1. Preston roadworks

What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate to standard depth open cut in footway for Replacement of T11, T12 & 6.6kV switchgear and associated civil and cable works . followed by a permanent reinstatement. Road Closure required for pedestrian provisions, a grab wagon and reinstatement support vehicles. When: June 2-Dec 19

2. St Mary's Street, Preston

What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate to standard depth open cut in footway for Replacement of T11, T12 & 6.6kV switchgear and associated civil and cable works . followed by a permanent reinstatement. Road Closure required for pedestrian provisions, a grab wagon and reinstatement support vehicles. When: June 2-Dec 19 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate to standard depth open cut in footway, for new services followed by a permanent reinstatement. Two-way Signals required for pedestrian provisions, a grab wagon and reinstatement support vehicles. When: June 2-June 11

3. Inglewhite Road, Goosnargh

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate to standard depth open cut in footway, for new services followed by a permanent reinstatement. Two-way Signals required for pedestrian provisions, a grab wagon and reinstatement support vehicles. When: June 2-June 11 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] ROAD CLOSURE IS REQUIRED FOR POLE TEST When: Jun 2-Jun 3

4. Skitham Lane, Out Rawcliffe

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] ROAD CLOSURE IS REQUIRED FOR POLE TEST When: Jun 2-Jun 3 | Google Maps

