A 6 month long road closure & other major roadworks starting across Preston next week

Lasting between one day and six months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 67 roadworks beginning between Monday, June 2 and Sunday, June 8, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston roadworks Take a look at all the major roadworks starting in Presotn between Monday, June 2 and Sunday, June 8 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . St Mary's Street, Preston What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate to standard depth open cut in footway for Replacement of T11, T12 & 6.6kV switchgear and associated civil and cable works . followed by a permanent reinstatement. Road Closure required for pedestrian provisions, a grab wagon and reinstatement support vehicles. When: June 2-Dec 19 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Inglewhite Road, Goosnargh What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate to standard depth open cut in footway, for new services followed by a permanent reinstatement. Two-way Signals required for pedestrian provisions, a grab wagon and reinstatement support vehicles. When: June 2-June 11 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Skitham Lane, Out Rawcliffe What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] ROAD CLOSURE IS REQUIRED FOR POLE TEST When: Jun 2-Jun 3 | Google Maps Photo Sales