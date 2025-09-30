A Walton-le-Dale bar is set to call last orders for a final time next month.

Owners of Taps & Wine Bar, at 2 Chorley Road, Sean and Debbie O’Hagan have announced that after six years running the venue, the time was ready to bow out.

They cited a number of reasons for the decision including a drop in customers.

Owners of Taps & Wine Bar, at 2 Chorley Road, Sean and Debbie O'Hagan have announced that after six years running the venue, the time was ready to bow out. | Google

The bar will close for good on Saturday, October 11. | Google

Posting an image of a heart and a “We are closing down” sign, the full statement released last Saturday read: “As many of you are aware we have tried to keep the Taps & Wine Bar open as long as we possibly could, whilst we tried to sell the bar.

“Since opening back in Nov 2019, it has been an extremely difficult time and it is no secret that hospitality has suffered.

“We have tried everything, but we are just couple of locals who opened the bar after we saw so many in the area close and we had no experience in the industry.”

They added that they recently got Sky & TNT Sports on a huge 98inch TV screen in a desperate effort to save the business, but still to no avail, which proved the “final nail in the coffin”.

They added: “We also changed our opening hours over the summer because we had no one came in for the first hour or more and then we got people saying we don't know when you are open, despite publishing our hours on FB, google, in the bar and on the outside of the door.

“One by one, we have seen many customers disappear to other establishments and now we are left with too few to sustain the business unfortunately.

“We haven't taken much from the business since we opened in 2019 and unfortunately we work for peanuts and like so many others, and unfortunately winter is coming and the energy bills are getting higher as is the cost of stock.”

They thanked their staff and customers and added the bar will close for good on Saturday, October 11, and will remain closed “until it sells”.