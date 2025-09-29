Animate Preston's The Mad Giant new opening date announced after original setback
The Mad Giant restaurant had been earmarked to open at noon last Friday had been postponed due to an “unexpected issue with fire panels”.
A spokesperson for the business previously said: “We're so sorry to share that our opening and launch night has had to be postponed due to an unexpected issue with our fire panels.
“As frustrating as this is, the safety of our team and of you, our future guests, must come first. As soon as we have a new date confirmed, we'll share it with you all.”
The new restaurant will boast four independent food kiosks including Eat Like a Greek, Different Gravy and Crust+Co.
Updating members of the public, a spokesperson added: “PRESTON WE ARE BACK IN BUSINESS! Launch night LOCK & LOAD.
“Wednesday 1st October for our VIP exclusive opening!”
You can enter on the Mad Giant Facebook page to win tickets to the launch night by liking and taggig and following to be entered.
The business will be open to the public from 12pm Thursday, October 2.
It will follow the likes of Wagamamas and Cosmo world buffet at the £45.8m Preston City Council leisure and cinema complex which opened its doors earlier this year.