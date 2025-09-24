A beloved Longridge pub will call last orders this weekend with one final hurrah.

The kitchen at the Alston pub, on Inglewhite Road, has already closed ahead of this weekend’s final drinks service.

The owners announced in August that the bar will be closing at the end of September.

Staff at Longridge pub The Alston will call last orders this weekend with one final hurrah. | The Alston

Announcing the news on their Facebook page a spokesperson for the business said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closure of The Alston on Sunday 28th September.

“Over the years, this pub has been more than a business - Its been a place of community, laughter, friendship and unforgettable moments.”

While no reason has been given for the impending closure, they went on to thank customers.

They added: “I want to thank every single person who has supported us - from our brilliant staff (past & present) to our amazing regulars who helped make The Alston what it was.”

Providing an update earlier this week, they said: “Just a reminder that our kitchen is now closed but the bar will remain open from 3.30pm.”