Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People with severe disabilities can now access toilet facilities at this Lancashire swimming site.

Two Clitheroe beauty spots are now fully-accessible for the first time thanks to a £156,000 toilet scheme.

Changing Places toilets have been installed at the popular Clitheroe Castle Park and Edisford Bridge making them fully-accessible to people with severe disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People with severe disabilities face being grounded at home, having to limit fluid intake on days out, or the ‘unhygienic and undignified’ prospect of using unsuitable facilities.

Ribble Valley Mayor Louise Edge, with Stuart Hirst (left), chairman of the council’s community services committee, and Adam Allen, the council’s director of community services. | Ribble Valley Borough Council

But now they will be able to visit two of Clitheroe’s most popular spots in comfort and dignity.

The new toilets, installed by Ribble Valley Borough Council in association with Muscular Dystrophy UK and funded by the Government’s Changing Places scheme, feature hoists, curtains, showers, grab rails, adult-sized changing benches, privacy screens and space for carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Hirst, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said: “People with severe disabilities or restricted mobility cannot use standard accessible toilets, as they do not provide changing benches or hoists and most are too small to accommodate more than one person.

“This means they face major barriers to going out, or their carer has to change them in unsuitable facilities, which is unhygienic and undignified.

“We take the visitor economy seriously in Ribble Valley and have built a strong narrative over the years on being a friendly and welcoming borough, and these toilets will ensure that we can extend a warm welcome to even more people at two of our most popular visitor spots.”

The site at Edisford Bridge recently became a designated natural swimming spot following government plans to make swimming more accessible across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edisford Bridge being enjoyed in the sunshine. | NW

Since the announcement, the site has been popular with local people who want to take a dip in the River Ribble especially on the warmer days.

The council’s director of community services, Adam Allen, said: “The Clitheroe Castle park and Edisford are very popular and already provide some inclusive facilities, including wheelchair and pushchair-friendly walkways, and dedicated riverbank blue badge parking.

“But we want to continue making the borough’s public spaces as accessible as possible and these toilets will extend a warm welcome to people with severe disabilities.”

You can find the location of Changing Places toilets across the UK at www.changing-places.org