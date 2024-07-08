Lancashire school installs shelter with help from homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children and parents at a Lancashire school can shelter from the elements after receiving a funding boost from Anwyl Homes. Kirkland and Catterall St Helen’s Church of England Primary School were gifted £1,500 after successfully applying for funds through the “Love From Anwyl” initiative.

Head teacher Andrew Scholz explained: “The school playground offers little natural protection from the elements and so Anwyl’s donation has enabled the construction of a much-needed shelter. We’re grateful to Anwyl for reaching out to us with such a generous donation. The children play out in all weathers and so the shelter has already had lots of use. It also means that parents and carers now have somewhere to take cover when they are waiting for the children at the end of the school day.”

Love From Anwyl is a voluntary scheme attached to the new homes Anwyl is building on 8.5 acres of land just off the A6 in Catterall, close to Garstang and roughly halfway between Preston and Lancaster.

It’s in addition to Section 106 payments totalling more than £250,000 linked to the Cross Fields development.

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “Kirkland and Catterall St Helen’s Church of England Primary School is around half a mile from our new homes and as good neighbours we were happy to be able to help them. The shelter is a great addition to their outside space as it means children and adults alike can be protected from the weather all year round.”

Six other good causes in the Catterall area received a share of the £5,000 Love From Anwyl funding. These were Catterall Village Hall, Garstang Scout & Guide HQ, Catterall in Bloom, Catterall Gala Committee, 1st Kirkland and Catterall Scouts and the Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial at CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young).