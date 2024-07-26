Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of South Ribble’s premier parks is set for a £150,000 equipment boost.

The borough council’s cabinet this week approved works to install new play equipment at the Green Flag Award winning Withy Grove Park.

The £150,000 contract for the works has been awarded to Kompan Ltd who will design, supply, and install new play equipment to replace items recently removed and those that will require removing soon as they are approaching the end of their life.

What’s planned?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work, which is set to begin in autumn, will see the toddler area of the park transformed into a nautical themed play area with a giant ship themed multi-play climber, sand play areas with multiple sized play structures and inclusive play activities including sensory and picture communication panels. An extension will also be added to the tower slide.

Plans for the toddler area at Withy Grove Park | SRBC

Councillor Matthew Tomlinson, Cabinet Member for Finance, Assets and Commercialisation said: “Our aim is to make sure that people can have brilliant facilities where they can get out and be active locally and I’m so pleased that we can bring forward this work to install the new equipment at Withy Grove Park.

Withy Grove galleon plans | SRBC

“The award-winning park is well used by thousands of families each year and it’s great that we are able to continually improve the wonderful play area and that it can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

With the improvements in design and materials for play equipment since Withy Grove Play Area was originally built in 2007, the new equipment will be more inclusive and robust for the future. The design is based on the PIPA definition of accessible and inclusive play spaces and covers the three core elements essential to an inclusive play space – accessibility, nurturing the senses and dynamic play and ensuring users of a range of ages and abilities can learn, interact, imagine, and play together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New bridge extension to climbing tower | SRBC