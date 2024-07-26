First look at new £150,000 upgrade to children's playground in Bamber Bridge

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 26th Jul 2024, 14:33 BST
One of South Ribble’s premier parks is set for a £150,000 equipment boost.

The borough council’s cabinet this week approved works to install new play equipment at the Green Flag Award winning Withy Grove Park.  

The £150,000 contract for the works has been awarded to Kompan Ltd who will design, supply, and install new play equipment to replace items recently removed and those that will require removing soon as they are approaching the end of their life.

What’s planned?

The work, which is set to begin in autumn, will see the toddler area of the park transformed into a nautical themed play area with a giant ship themed multi-play climber, sand play areas with multiple sized play structures and inclusive play activities including sensory and picture communication panels. An extension will also be added to the tower slide.

Plans for the toddler area at Withy Grove ParkPlans for the toddler area at Withy Grove Park
Plans for the toddler area at Withy Grove Park | SRBC

Councillor Matthew Tomlinson, Cabinet Member for Finance, Assets and Commercialisation said: “Our aim is to make sure that people can have brilliant facilities where they can get out and be active locally and I’m so pleased that we can bring forward this work to install the new equipment at Withy Grove Park.

Withy Grove galleon plansWithy Grove galleon plans
Withy Grove galleon plans | SRBC

“The award-winning park is well used by thousands of families each year and it’s great that we are able to continually improve the wonderful play area and that it can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

With the improvements in design and materials for play equipment since Withy Grove Play Area was originally built in 2007, the new equipment will be more inclusive and robust for the future. The design is based on the PIPA definition of accessible and inclusive play spaces and covers the three core elements essential to an inclusive play space – accessibility, nurturing the senses and dynamic play and ensuring users of a range of ages and abilities can learn, interact, imagine, and play together.

New bridge extension to climbing towerNew bridge extension to climbing tower
New bridge extension to climbing tower | SRBC

Councillor Tomlinson continued, “Inclusivity in our play and open spaces is so important and it’s great that we can deliver a fully inclusive and accessible play area for all to enjoy. I very much look forward to work getting started!”

