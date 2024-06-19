Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A playground in Penwortham is now open following a £90,000 refurb - and work has just started on another in South Ribble.

After weeks of work, the King George V Play Area off Crookings Lane is open to the public once more.

The recently refurbished play area boasts state-of-the-art equipment for toddlers and juniors. Children can now enjoy an array of climbing, spinning, balancing, swinging, acrobats and more. Re-surfacing has also taken place to create a safe and up to date space for everyone to enjoy.

Director of Property and Planning, Gayle Wootton said: “We are delighted to open King George V Play Area in Penwortham following the £90,000 refurbishment. We know this space will be well used and is a great investment in our community”.

Longton playground

This week work has begun on a £120,000 renovation at Longton playground off School Lane. Contractors have removed all of the existing equipment and will be replacing it with a range of new items for both 2-6 year olds and 7-12 year olds, with new surfacing, within the existing fenced area. It’s hoped that work will be completed by the start of the summer holidays.

New Longton