Watch as Penwortham playground reopens after £90,000 refurbishment - and work starts in Longton
After weeks of work, the King George V Play Area off Crookings Lane is open to the public once more.
The recently refurbished play area boasts state-of-the-art equipment for toddlers and juniors. Children can now enjoy an array of climbing, spinning, balancing, swinging, acrobats and more. Re-surfacing has also taken place to create a safe and up to date space for everyone to enjoy.
Director of Property and Planning, Gayle Wootton said: “We are delighted to open King George V Play Area in Penwortham following the £90,000 refurbishment. We know this space will be well used and is a great investment in our community”.
Longton playground
This week work has begun on a £120,000 renovation at Longton playground off School Lane. Contractors have removed all of the existing equipment and will be replacing it with a range of new items for both 2-6 year olds and 7-12 year olds, with new surfacing, within the existing fenced area. It’s hoped that work will be completed by the start of the summer holidays.
New Longton
Work at nearby New Longton playground in Chapel Lane, has been delayed and will not be completed in time for the summer. The council has proposed a start on site in September with completion in the autumn.
