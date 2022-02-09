Footage appeal after 'disorientated' elderly man drives wrong way on M6 carriageway near Preston
An appeal for dashcam footage was launched after a "disorientated" elderly man drove the wrong way on the M6 near Preston.
A Toyota Aygo travelled south on the northbound carriageway at around 4.40am on Wednesday (February 9).
Police rushed to the scene and pursued the driver before using a stinger and then making "deliberate tactical contact" to force him to a stop.
Nobody was hurt during the incident, but the driver of the Aygo, an elderly man, was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Officers later launched an appeal for information and dashcam footage following the incident.

Chief Insp Patrick Worden said: "We believe the Aygo driver may have become disorientated and joined the motorway travelling the wrong way and we have intervened to try and bring the incident to a safe conclusion.
"Thankfully no-one was injured and I would like to thank those affected for their patience and co-operation while we dealt with the incident and the aftermath."
The northbound carriageway was closed between junctions 31 (Samlesbury) and 32 (Broughton) for several hours but has since fully reopened.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0167 of February 9.
Dashcam footage can be submitted online by clicking HERE.
