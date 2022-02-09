This is what the 'police incident' was that closed the M6 in Preston this morning

Police were called to the M6 in Preston at around 4.40am to reports of a Toyota Aygo travelling south on the northbound carriageway

Police were called at around 4.40am to reports of a Toyota Aygo travelling south on the northbound carriageway.

Patrols rushed to the scene and pursued the driver before using a stinger and then making 'deliberate tactical contact' to force him to a stop.

The driver of both the Aygo and the police vehicle which made contact were unhurt, but the Aygo driver, an elderly man, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: "It is believed the Aygo driver may have become disorientated and joined the motorway the wrong way.

"The motorway was closed northbound for a number of hours while the scene was dealt with.

"Many of you may have been caught up in the traffic delays caused by the closure of the M6 overnight and we wanted to give you some detail about why it was shut.

"The road is re-open now but traffic is still heavy."