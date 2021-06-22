Family pay heartbreaking tribute to motorcyclist, 20, who died after Ormskirk crash

Officers were called to reports a motorbike had collided with a lampost near the Four Lane Ends roundabout at around 12.15pm on Friday, June 18.

The motorcyclist - who has now been named as 20-year-old Joshua Daly, from Liverpool - was initially taken to Aintree Hospital with "serious injuries".

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a tribute, his family said: "As a mother and father we couldn’t have wished for a better son or big brother to his sister Francesca.

"We are beyond proud of the young man he became, achieving more in his 20 years than most do in a lifetime.

"Josh’s life was full of fun, love and laughter. He dedicated his life to various groups and charities, always putting others first and always with a smile on his face.

"During the last 10 years Josh has been a member of Melling Scout Group where he loved nothing more than sitting around a campfire with his friends.

The family of Joshua Daly, who tragically died following a collision in Ormskirk, have paid a loving tribute to him. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Aged 14, Josh travelled to Portsmouth to sail on a multi-million pound yacht with the Rona Sailing Project.

"Aged 17, Josh travelled to Nepal with Merseyside Scouts to rebuild a primary school destroyed in an earthquake.

"Josh was at his happiest walking for miles and miles and trekking up mountains and camping - taking in the beauty around him and being under the stars.

"Josh’s other loves were motorbikes, fast cars, John Lennon and The Beatles. Being an old man at heart, Josh enjoyed a good whiskey and a cigar and he loved Only Fools and Horses. He was always saying ‘mange tout, mange tout’.

"His other love was Liverpool Football Club. He would always be shouting at the TV when they played a match.

"His friends and family were the loves of his life. He loved riding his motorbike in the sunshine and with his biker family, which centred around his job at the Scotch Piper Inn, Lydiate. Josh considered that to be his second home.

"Josh was a hard worker and, as well as the pub, he also worked in the Titanic Hotel, Liverpool, where he leaves behind many friends and colleagues.

"Josh was our ray of sunshine, forever young, forever loved and forever missed. Keira, Bobby, Francesca and family."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are asking for anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward.

Sgt Lee Harris, from Lancashire's Tactical Operations, said: "Firstly my thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the motorcyclist at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

"We are looking into what happened and so need anyone who saw the biker, who was on a Yamaha YBR 125CC with 'L' plates on it, in the lead up to the incident or witnessed what happened to come forward.

"Similarly, if you have any dash cam of the incident we need to speak to you."

If you have any information call 101, quoting incident reference number 0589 of June 18.

