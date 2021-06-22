One person taken to hospital after flat fire in Lancaster
Emergency services rushed to extinguish a fire at a flat in Lancaster today (June 22).
Two fire engines from Lancaster a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance attended the scene in Queen Street at around 1.20pm.
Pictures from the scene show the road was cordoned off while crews assessed the patio area of the top floor flat.
Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.
One woman suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital for treatment, the fire service said.
Crews were at the scene for one hour.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
More to follow...
