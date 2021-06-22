One person taken to hospital after flat fire in Lancaster

Two fire engines from Lancaster a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance attended the scene in Queen Street at around 1.20pm.

Pictures from the scene show the road was cordoned off while crews assessed the patio area of the top floor flat.

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters and paramedics at the scene in Queen Street. (Photo by Joshua Brandwood)

One woman suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital for treatment, the fire service said.

Crews were at the scene for one hour.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

More to follow...

Two fire engines, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance were called to the scene. (Photo by Joshua Brandwood)

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.