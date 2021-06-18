Motorcyclist dies after suffering 'serious injuries' in Ormskirk crash

The rider collided with a signpost as he was travelling on the A570 Ormskirk Road towards the Four Lane Ends Roundabout at around 12.15pm today (June 18).

The 20-year-old man suffered "serious injuries" and was initially taken to Aintree Hospital, but police have confirmed he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Sgt Lee Harris, from Lancashire's Tactical Operations, said: "Firstly my thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the motorcyclist at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

"We are looking into what happened and so need anyone who saw the biker, who was on a Yamaha YBR 125CC with 'L' plates on it, in the lead up to the incident or witnessed what happened to come forward.

"Similarly, if you have any dash cam of the incident we need to speak to you."

The rider collided with a signpost as he was travelling on the A570 Ormskirk Road towards the Four Lane Ends Roundabout. (Credit: Google)

If you have any information call 101, quoting incident reference number 0589 of June 18.

