Man in his 20s dies and two people hospitalised after car crash on Burnley Road East in Rossendale

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th May 2024, 15:28 BST
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s was killed in a road traffic collision in Rossendale.

Emergency services were called to a report of a collision on Burnley Road East at 3am on Sunday.

Officers attended and found that a Renault Megane car travelling north in the direction of Burnley had collided with a Ford Kuga.

A man in his 20s was killed in a road traffic collision on Burnley Road East in Rossendale (Credit: Google)A man in his 20s was killed in a road traffic collision on Burnley Road East in Rossendale (Credit: Google)
The Kuga then collided with three other parked vehicles.

The driver of the Megane – a man in his 20s – suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the Megane were taken to hospital for treatment.

Sgt Daniel Gunn, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with the man’s family and loved ones at this distressing time, and they will be supported by specially trained officers.

“We are appealing for anyone with properties on Burnley Road East between Waterfoot and the scene of the collision, who have CCTV or ring doorbell footage, to contact police.

“Also, if anyone was travelling in the area and has dashcam footage from around the time of the collision, we again ask them to get in touch.”

“The road was closed for several hours while we investigated the collision, and I would like to thank local residents for their patience during that time.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0203 of May 19.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

