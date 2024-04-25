Preston and South Ribble roadworks this week, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Apr 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 19:39 BST

Lasting between one day and five days, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 67 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 29 and Sunday, May 5, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

These are the biggest roadworks starting in Preston this week (Monday, April 29 and Sunday, May 5).

1. Preston roadworks

These are the biggest roadworks starting in Preston this week (Monday, April 29 and Sunday, May 5). Photo: Neil Cross

What: Road closure Why: [Works for rail purposes] Structure examination. 22:00 - 06:00 When: April 29-April 30

2. Marsh Lane, Preston

3. Short Lane, Goosnargh

What: Road closure Why [New service connection] excavate joint bay with approx 19m of track in verge to install and joint cable for s/side connection When: April 29-May 7

4. Parker Lane, Farington

