Lasting between one day and five days, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 67 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 29 and Sunday, May 5, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston roadworks These are the biggest roadworks starting in Preston this week (Monday, April 29 and Sunday, May 5).

2 . Marsh Lane, Preston What: Road closure Why: [Works for rail purposes] Structure examination. 22:00 - 06:00 When: April 29-April 30

3 . Short Lane, Goosnargh What: Road closure Why: [Works for rail purposes] Structure examination. 22:00 - 06:00 When: April 29-April 30

4 . Parker Lane, Farington What: Road closure Why [New service connection] excavate joint bay with approx 19m of track in verge to install and joint cable for s/side connection When: April 29-May 7