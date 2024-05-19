Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into garden wall in Clayton-le-Woods

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th May 2024, 10:11 BST
The driver was pronounced dead at hospital.

A man in his 70s died after a car crashed into a garden wall in Clayton-le-Woods.

Officers were called to a report of a collision on the A6 Preston Road shortly before 10.50am on Saturday.

A man died after a car crashed into a garden wall on the A6 Preston Road in Clayton-le-Woods

They found a Suzuki Celerio travelling south towards Chorley had collided with a garden wall when they arrived.

The driver of the Suzuki, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at hospital.

No other vehicle was involved.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts are very much with his family and loved ones at this distressing time.”

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0468 of May 18.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

