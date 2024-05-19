Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The driver was pronounced dead at hospital.

A man in his 70s died after a car crashed into a garden wall in Clayton-le-Woods.

Officers were called to a report of a collision on the A6 Preston Road shortly before 10.50am on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man died after a car crashed into a garden wall on the A6 Preston Road in Clayton-le-Woods

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They found a Suzuki Celerio travelling south towards Chorley had collided with a garden wall when they arrived.

The driver of the Suzuki, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at hospital.

No other vehicle was involved.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts are very much with his family and loved ones at this distressing time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0468 of May 18.