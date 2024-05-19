Man charged after 'large amount of cannabis and £5,000 in cash' found inside car on M6

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th May 2024, 09:04 BST
Officers discovered cannabis and a large sum of cash.

A man was charged after cannabis and £5,000 in cash was found inside a car on the M6.

Officers stopped and searched a black Mercedes on the motorway near Preston at around 3.10pm on Tuesday, May 14.

A man was charged after 'cannabis and £5,000 in cash' were found inside car on the M6

They subsequently discovered a “large amount of cannabis and around £5,000 cash”.

The driver - Lukasz Cur, 37, of Oldcroft Place, Aberdeen - was charged with money laundering and possession with intent to supply drugs.

He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates on Friday.

