The development of a major new employment site in Blackburn has taken a step forward.

Blackburn with Darwen Council’s Executive Board supported a recommendation to sell the land off Issa Way to Barnfield, a firm specialising in industrial and commercial developments. The 19-acre site, which benefits from direct links to the M65, sits within an established employment cluster already home to local, national and international businesses, including the likes of Perspex International, EG Group, WEC Group and Chubb.

The vacant land has been earmarked for employment use within Blackburn with Darwen’s Local Plan and is being presented as a prime development opportunity for high-quality industrial units, designed to attract blue-chip manufacturing businesses.

Councillor Quesir Mahmood, Blackburn with Darwen Council’s Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Growth and Development, said: “We are an ambitious Council with a £1bn vision for the future. This vision is driven by a mission to create a more prosperous borough that benefits our residents and businesses.

“The site off Issa Way is a fantastic opportunity to further strengthen our commercial offer – attracting blue-chip manufacturing businesses, encouraging new investment and supporting the creation of new jobs.”

Barnfield’s proposals include 246,000sq ft of industrial space, with a planning application expected in 2026. Subject to approval, the first phase of B2/B8 units could be completed as early as 2028.

As part of the agreement, £1.3m from the sale of the land will contribute towards planned improvements at Junction 5 of the M65. This forms part of a wider £30m investment in transport links for the area, including upgrades to walking, wheeling and cycling routes too.

In Blackburn with Darwen, Barnfield has already delivered the new HQ for Brookhouse Aerospace in Darwen, is leading work on the Revolution Park development at Chapels, and the expansion of neighbouring Perspex International. Tracy Clavell-Bate, Head of Development and Acquisition at Barnfield Group, said: We are delighted to have been named the preferred developer for this important strategic employment site in Blackburn. This is a prime location for businesses, with excellent access to the motorway network and a well-established employment cluster.”