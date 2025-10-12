Luxury car showroom plans - and 7 other new applications this week in East Lancashire

A luxury car dealer, which has Lamborghini’s in its stock, is looking to create a new showroom in Nelson.

Bosses at SMG Automotive want permission to change the use of an industrial storage unit in Hollin Bank Works in Manchester Road. The application relates to 343sq metres gross internal floor area at ground floor level, which is to be used for car sales, and 60sq metres at mezzanine floor level, which is to be used as an office space and waiting area.

The commercial building - formerly used by a bathroom retailer - has parking for around 10 vehicles at the front, and no changes are proposed for this.

The applicant’s agent stated: “The proposed scheme is for a change of use of an existing building, which has been part of an established commercial environment for a number of years. Therefore the proposed use would not have a greater impact than the current use on the surrounding settings.”

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Pendle Borough Council.

The unit at Hollin Bank Works, Manchester Road, Nelson | Avalon Town Planning/Pendle Council

Other applications validated this week in East Lancashire:

- Conversion of 38 Eanam in Blackburn, from a vacant building into two self-contained flats.

- Proposed change of use from bar managers flat to self-contained flat at the first floor of 35-39 Bridge Street, Darwen

- Change of use from a dwellinghouse (Class C3) to a residential care home (Class C2) consisting of three children and one sleep-in staff member at 4 Sefton Close, Clayton-le-Moors.

- Change of use of garden area and the erection of two storage/lock up units at Tennyson Street, Hapton.

- Demolition of equine buildings and the erection of one dwelling related to land and buildings to the south west of Grains Barn Farm, Barrowford Road, Fence.

- Change of use from a shop (Use Class E) to a hot food takeaway and the installation of an extraction flue at 159 Netherfield Road Nelson.

- Erection of 11 dwellings with altered vehicular access and parking on land off Laithe Street, Colne.

Rossendale Borough Council’s planning portal was not showing any listings when checked.

