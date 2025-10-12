The saga over plans to build a huge new mansion in Lancashire countryside has taken a new twist.

Earlier this year it was revealed that the Planning Inspectorate had overturned Ribble Valley Borough Council’s refusal for the proposed Woodfold Villa - a 20,000 sqft, three-floor home to be built on land near the Grade II listed Woodfold Hall in Pleasington.

It would be a neo-classical villa for the former chief executive of Blackburn loo roll manufacturer Accrol, Majid Hussain, based on the work of James Wyatt and Sir Jeffry Wyatville and would feature six bedrooms, a drawing room, family room, a large kitchen and an orangery and swimming pool. There is also a basement carpark and entertainment suite.

The consent was gained under Paragraph 84 of the National Planning Policy Framework, which dates back to Lord Deben’s Country House Law in 1997 -allowing for new isolated homes in the countryside if they were of "truly outstanding" design. In a 20-page report, inspector Mr Dean said: “History does not sleep, and whilst the proposal would be a change in the site, it would not remove the ability to understand the history to the site, and indeed, the history of change across it. I have found above that the proposal is not inappropriate development in the Green Belt, that its design is of exceptional quality, it would not harm the character and appearance of the area, would not harm the historic environment, that the site is a suitable location and that there would be no harm to the natural environment.”

However, this week, the High Court has quashed Mr Dean’s decision. In Ribble Valley Borough Council v the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government and Majid Hussain, Deputy High Court Judge Ridge ruled that inappropriate development was proposed, constituting a breach of Green Belt policy.

The council argued that the inspector had erred in law when making his decision on the basis that he had misinterpreted the application of national planning policy in relation to the Green Belt. The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government said she agreed with the council and did not participate in the hearing.

An artist's impression of how the villa will look | Shaw and Jagger Architects

In her ruling, Deputy High Court Judge Ridge said: “The Inspector unlawfully applied Green Belt policy and in particular the paragraph 154(g) exception to all of the site.”

Nicola Hopkins, the council’s director of economic development and planning, said: “The limited amount of Green Belt land within the Ribble Valley successfully restricts urban sprawl and protects the valley’s highly valuable landscape. This ruling confirms the correct application of Green Belt policy and reinforces the fact that inappropriate development will not be supported in the Green Belt. The council will continue to protect the borough from harmful development.”

Council leader Coun. Simon Hore said: “Our officers work hard to ensure the right type of development takes place in the right locations across the borough and we welcome this judgment, which has supported and protected our Green Belt land.”

The matter will now be referred back to the Planning Inspectorate for reconsideration.