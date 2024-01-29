Breaking
Reports of 6am shooting in Ingol as armed police spotted in residential area
Reports are emerging of an alleged shooting at 6am this morning at an address in Ingol.
Neighbours have reported hearing a number of loud bangs at a property on Whitby Avenue in Ingol this morning. Armed police are currently at the scene.
UPDATE: Lancashire Police reveal man in 50s found dead at residential property following reports of Ingol shooting