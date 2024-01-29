News you can trust since 1886
Reports of 6am shooting in Ingol as armed police spotted in residential area

Reports are emerging of an alleged shooting at 6am this morning at an address in Ingol.

By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:17 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 12:11 GMT
Neighbours have reported hearing a number of loud bangs at a property on Whitby Avenue in Ingol this morning. Armed police are currently at the scene.

