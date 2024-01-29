Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After neighbours who live near the property on Whitby Avenue in Ingol. reported hearing gunshots at 6am this morning, Lancashire Police have confirmed that they were called to an address on Whitby Avenue at 5.47am to a report of a concern for welfare.

"Officers attended and very sadly the body of a man in his 50s was found at the property," read a police statement. "He was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police also confirmed that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

READ MORE: Reports of 6am shooting in Ingol as armed police spotted in residential area