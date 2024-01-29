News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police reveal man in 50s found dead at residential property following reports of Ingol shooting

Lancashire Police have revealed that they found the body of a dead man at a property in Ingol this morning following local reports of an alleged shooting.

By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:13 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 12:12 GMT
After neighbours who live near the property on Whitby Avenue in Ingol. reported hearing gunshots at 6am this morning, Lancashire Police have confirmed that they were called to an address on Whitby Avenue at 5.47am to a report of a concern for welfare.

"Officers attended and very sadly the body of a man in his 50s was found at the property," read a police statement. "He was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner."

Police also confirmed that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

