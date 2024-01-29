Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a property on Whitby Avenue in Ingol this morning after reports of gunshots at around 6am. With neighbours claiming they heard loud bangs, Lancashire Police confirmed that they were called to an address on Whitby Avenue at 5.47am to a report of a concern for welfare.

"Officers attended and very sadly the body of a man in his 50s was found at the property," read a police statement. "He was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police also confirmed that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

One neighbours, who lives next door to the address in question with her young son, said that the man was a former military medic, although this has yet to be confirmed by authorities. The woman in question said she heard two gunshots at around 6am and saw a man's body on the back garden decking before police arrived.

READ MORE: Lancashire Police reveal man in 50s found dead at residential property following reports of Ingol shooting