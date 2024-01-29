Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With armed police currently at the scene, Lancashire Police are yet to release a statement, but neighbours who live near the property on Whitby Avenue in Ingol have reported hearing two loud bangs at 6am on Monday January 29.

One neighbour, who lives with her young son next door to the address attended by police, said she heard one loud bang and looked out her window, at which point she heard a second gunshot. She then saw armed police in attendance.

