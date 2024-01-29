Neighbours report hearing two gunshots at Ingol home as armed police attend shooting
Reports are emerging of an alleged shooting in Ingol, with neighbours saying they hear a number of loud gunshots at 6am today.
With armed police currently at the scene, Lancashire Police are yet to release a statement, but neighbours who live near the property on Whitby Avenue in Ingol have reported hearing two loud bangs at 6am on Monday January 29.
One neighbour, who lives with her young son next door to the address attended by police, said she heard one loud bang and looked out her window, at which point she heard a second gunshot. She then saw armed police in attendance.
More as we get it...