What happened?

So far, Lancashire Police have confirmed that officers were called out to an address on Whitby Avenue in Ingol at 5.47am on Monday, January 29. They were attending a report of a concern for welfare.

When police arrived, they found the body of a man in his 50s at the property. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to neighbours, two gunshots were heard at around 6am this morning, with a woman who lives directly next door to the property in question saying that, after she heard the first bang, she went to look out her back window and heard a second bang, before she saw a man on the back garden decking. The woman, who lives in the property with her young son, said that armed police then arrived on the scene.

Who is involved?

The identity of the deceased man has not yet been revealed by authorities, but police have confirmed that he is a man in his 50s, which matches reports from neighbours who knew him. Locals who live in the area have also said that the man is a former military medic, although his status as a veteran has not yet been officially verified.

One neighbour said that they had spoken to the man in question a few times and that he was nice, but that he was generally quite quiet.

What have the police said?

Police have said that the death is not being treated as suspicious and that a file will be passed on, in due course, to HM Coroner to investigate further. Given the nature of the incident, police also say that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

What have neighbours said about the incident?

Neighbours have understandably been left shocked and shaken by the death and the reported shooting, which took place on a relatively quiet residential cul-de-sac in Ingol. When our reporter Aimee Seddon arrived, the area was quiet, and the only sign of there having been an incident was the presence of a police officer outside the address in question.

Speaking to neighbours, one said that he heard the shot but thought it was one of his ladders falling down and only realised something was going on when he went outside for a cigarette. He described the police presence as 'an armed response' featuring five police cars, two vans, and an ambulance.

Other locals expressed disbelief at the fact that such an extreme incident could occur somewhere so tranquil and quiet.

