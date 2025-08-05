Preston man found dead near old Aldi store on Corporation Street identified after long search for family
Police were called shortly before 6pm on Tuesday, July 8, to a report that the body of a man had been found on land close to the old Aldi store on Corporation Street.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.
Enquiries were ongoing for a number of weeks to identify the man.
Police have now confirmed him to be 43-year-old Carl Anthony Mason from Preston.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called shortly before 6pm on Tuesday 24th June to a report that the body of a man had been found on land close to the old Aldi store on Corporation Street, Preston.
“An investigation was launched and following enquiries, the man – who was 43 - has now been identified and his family informed.
“This gentleman has now been identified as Carl Anthony Mason, and we have just updated our records.”
The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.
His funeral will take place on Tuesday, August 12, at 10.30am at Preston Crematorium.
An inquest is due to take place in October.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.