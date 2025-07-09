Police issue update after man's body found near old Aldi store on Corporation Street in Preston

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 13:40 BST
Police have issued an update after a man's body was found near an old Aldi store last month.

Police were called shortly before 6pm on Wednesday, June 25, to a report that the body of a man had been found on land close to the old Aldi store on Corporation Street.

The former Aldi site in Corporation Street Retail Parkplaceholder image
The former Aldi site in Corporation Street Retail Park | Google

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and enquiries are ongoing to identify the man.

Now, sadly, two weeks on, Lancashire Police have confirmed that enquiries are still ongoing to identify the man and locate his next of kin.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1067 of June 24th.

