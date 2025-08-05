A dad has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving of his 14-year-old son who was killed in a crash on the M6.

14-year-old Ryan Liam Morgan from Morecambe, who was a passenger, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday, April 20, after the Peugeot van in which he was a passenger left the southbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 and crashed into a tree.

Ryan's dad - Daniel Burba, 31, of Arnside Crescent, Morecambe has been charged with causing his death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving whilst unlicensed and uninsured. | Kim Morgan

His dad Daniel Burba, 31, of Arnside Crescent, who suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital but was discharged, pleaded guilty to causing death while uninsured and driving without a license.

Daniel Burba, 31, of Arnside Crescent, has been jailed for 10 years for causing death by dangerous driving. | Lancs Police

For driving whilst uninsured he received 21 weeks, and a further 21 weeks which will run concurrent for driving whilst unlicensed.

He was also disqualified from driving for seven years and nine months, extended by six years and eight months to coincide with his sentence and will have to take an extended retest before having his driver’s license restored.

Paying tribute, grieving mum Kim Morgan, who is originally from Lancaster, but now lives in Kendal, has said her family has been left in a pit of grief ever since her son’s death and that their ‘hearts have a hole that will never heal'.