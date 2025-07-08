Preston Bus bosses have announced a range of changes to services across the area - including PNE’s matchday buses.

From Sunday, July 20, there will be some new services introduced into the network, as well as amended timetables, and the loss of a ‘special’ service.

Bosses at Preston Bus say the amendments “reflect the quieter traffic levels and reduced demand for services over the summer holiday period.”

288 - New Football Special Service - Ashton - Lea - Cottam - Deepdale (Click here for timetable)

Services 287 and 289 from the start of the new football season will be replaced by one service.

6: Preston Bus Station – Brookfield and Red Scar (Click here for timetable)

Minor timetable changes during morning and afternoon peak periods. No change to weekend timetables.

8: Preston Bus Station – Moor Nook (Click here for timetable)

Minor timetable changes during morning and afternoon peak periods. No change to weekend timetables.

19/19A: Lea/Larches - The Docks - Preston Park and Ride - Preston Railway Station (Click here for timetable)

Extra journeys late into the evening have been added to these services. Later services means that there are now more links across the city centre and into the hospital late into the night. There are minor timetable changes during morning and afternoon peak periods, and no change to weekend timetables.

23: Preston Bus Station – Royal Preston Hospital – Fulwood Asda (Click here for timetable)

On weekdays over the summer period, service 23 will operate every 12 minutes, instead of up to every 10 minutes. There are also minor timetable changes during morning and afternoon peak periods. No change to weekend timetables.

31: Preston Bus Station – Savick and Lea (Click here for timetable)

Minor timetable changes during morning and afternoon peak periods. No change to weekend timetables.

35: Preston Bus Station – Tanterton and Ingol (Click here for timetable)

Minor timetable changes during morning and afternoon peak periods. No change to weekend timetables.

114 - New Service Chorley – Clayton Brook – Leyland (Click here for timetable)

Preston Bus is working in partnership with Lancashire County Council and this new service will be running during the evening and all day Sunday.

319 - New Service - Skelmersdale to Kirkby via Headbolt Lane Rail Stn (Click here for timetable)

Working with Lancashire County Council, this new service will be introduced every 30 mins Mon-Sat daytime and hourly evenings and Sundays.

347 - New Service - Chorley – Eccleston – Croston (Click here for timetable)

This is also a new service in conjunction with LCC. It will run on a hourly service on a Sunday daytime only.

There are no changes to the following services: 43, 44, 48, 65, 66, 66S, 67, 69, 311, 312, C4.