Work is to begin this month and take six weeks as new traffic lights are installed at key junctions in Preston.

It’s the fourth and final stage of a scheme to replace the city’s ‘outdated’ traffic lights at some of its busiest junctions, some of which are believed to have been in use since the 1970s.

Works will start on Sunday, July 20 at the A6 Garstang Road junction with Black Bull Lane and Sharoe Green Lane. It is expected to take up to six weeks and will involve the replacement of traffic lights that have reached the end of their life.

Work is set to begin on Sunday, July 20 at A6 Garstang Road / Black Bull Lane / Sharoe Green Lane and is expected to take up to six weeks | Lancashire County Council

To reduce the impact to drivers and local businesses, Lancashire County Council have arranged for all the major construction work to take place overnight (Sunday to Thursday, between 7pm and 6am).

Due to the proximity to Royal Preston Hospital, the County Council is advising people to plan accordingly if attending medical appointments.

The junction will operate under temporary traffic lights for the duration of the works, which have been scheduled to coincide with the school summer holidays to help minimise disruption.

Lancashire County Council said the exact amount of time to complete the work depends on the conditions encountered once the ground is broken to begin installing the new below ground infrastructure.

The third of the year's major works at A6 Garstang Road / Blackpool Road, which began on May 11, saw the lights replaced along with improvements to pedestrian facilities. The new lights were switched on at this location on June 17.

County Councillor Warren Goldsworthy, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "This is a significant investment in new technology and is part of an ongoing programme to renew outdated traffic light assets across the county.

"We've carefully planned these latest works to minimise the impact on the local area and we always strive to complete works as soon as possible.

"We are aware of the strategic importance of this junction, including its proximity to Royal Preston Hospital. We advise people to plan accordingly if attending medical appointments.

"We would like to thank people for their continued patience throughout these essential works and to allow additional time for their journeys and/or seek alternative routes where possible."