Potential witnesses sought by Lancashire Police after fatal A6 crash in Clayton-le-Woods kills two
A BMW 1000XR motorbike collided with two pedestrians at the junction with Cloverfield shortly after 10.30pm on Thursday, August 7.
One of the pedestrians, Lyndon Wright, 68, and the motorcyclist, David Hough, 55, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The second pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.
Detectives have today released CCTV footage showing several people they believe could help with their investigation.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We want to make it really clear that these people are being treated solely as witnesses and are not in any trouble whatsoever.
“We believe the witnesses in the footage may have seen the motorbike in the moments before the collision, and we would like to speak with them as part of our investigation.”
Three men present at the scene – a 53-year-old from Whittle-le-Woods, a 57-year-old from Middlewich, and a 46-year-old from Congleton – were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
They have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
nyone with information is asked to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1510 of August 7, 2025.