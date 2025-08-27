Potential witnesses sought by Lancashire Police after fatal A6 crash in Clayton-le-Woods kills two

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2025, 17:05 BST
Potential witnesses are being sought by police after a fatal collision in Clayton-le-Woods which left two people dead.

A BMW 1000XR motorbike collided with two pedestrians at the junction with Cloverfield shortly after 10.30pm on Thursday, August 7.

One of the pedestrians, Lyndon Wright, 68, and the motorcyclist, David Hough, 55, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Potential witnesses are being sought by police after a fatal collision in Clayton-le-Woodsplaceholder image
Potential witnesses are being sought by police after a fatal collision in Clayton-le-Woods | Lancashire Police

The second pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives have today released CCTV footage showing several people they believe could help with their investigation.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We want to make it really clear that these people are being treated solely as witnesses and are not in any trouble whatsoever.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We believe the witnesses in the footage may have seen the motorbike in the moments before the collision, and we would like to speak with them as part of our investigation.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Three men present at the scene – a 53-year-old from Whittle-le-Woods, a 57-year-old from Middlewich, and a 46-year-old from Congleton – were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

nyone with information is asked to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1510 of August 7, 2025.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceMotorcyclistHospitalPoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice