Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to “a devoted husband and loving father” killed by a motorcyclist on the A6 last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyndon Wright, 68, died in hospital shortly after the collision on Preston Road (A6 ), at the junction with Cloverfield in Clayton-le-Woods, last Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndon Wright, 68, died after he was struck by a motorcyclist in Preston Road (A6), at the junction with Cloverfield in Clayton-le-Woods, on Thursday, August 7 | Lancashire Police

His loved ones have since paid tribute to him, saying: “Lyndon Wright, passed away suddenly following a road traffic collision.

“He was a devoted husband and loving father, who leaves behind his wife, Carol, his son, James, and many dear friends and family who will miss him deeply."

Lancashire Police said it received the report that a BMW 1000XR motorbike had collided with Lyndon and a woman in her 60s just after 10.30pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Macclesfield, died at the scene. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three men, present in the area at the time of the crash, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 53-year-old from Whittle-le-Woods, a 57-year-old from Middlewich and a 46-year-old from Congleton were taken into custody and have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A6 Preston Road in Clayton-le-Woods shortly after 10.30pm last night | Submitted

Officers investigating the fatal collision are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.

They are keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from junction 29 to 31 of the M6 and the A6 in the Cloverfield area, between 10.15pm and 10.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of two men, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the collision.

“Our thoughts remain with Lyndon’s family, with the woman receiving treatment in hospital, and the loved ones of the motorcyclist who also died. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Although three arrests have been made, our enquiries are very much ongoing. If you witnessed anything or have any footage which would assist our investigation, I would urge you to make contact with the police as soon as possible.”

If you can help Lancashire Police, please contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1510 of August 7, 2025.