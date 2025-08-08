A6 tragedy as two killed after motorbike crashes into pedestrians in Clayton-le-Woods last night
Emergency services were called to the scene of the double fatality on the A6 Preston Road shortly after 10.30pm.
Lancashire Police said it was reported that a BMW 1000XR motorbike had collided with two pedestrians at the junction with Cloverfield.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Macclesfield, and one of the pedestrians, a man in his 60s from Clayton-le-Woods, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The second pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was rushed to hospital for treatment, where she remains in a 'serious but stable condition'.
The road was closed for several hours overnight between Fiddlers Lane and Swansey Lane and has since reopened.
A police spokesperson said: “We have some sad news to bring you this morning, as we appeal for your help following a fatal collision in Clayton-Le-Woods yesterday.
Sgt Paul McCurrie, of the Roads Policing Team added: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of two men, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the collision.
“Our thoughts are with the woman receiving treatment, and the loved ones of both men who died. They are being supported by specially trained officers at this incredibly distressing time.
“An investigation is ongoing, and I am appealing to you, the public today, to ask for any information or footage that you have, that could assist our enquiries.
“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or has CCTV or dashcam footage of the A6 in the Cloverfield area, between 10.15pm and 10.45pm yesterday.”
If you can assist Lancashire Police, you contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1510 of 7th August 2025.
