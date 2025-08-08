Two men were tragically killed after a motorcyclist crashed into pedestrians on the A6 in Clayton-le-Woods last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene of the double fatality on the A6 Preston Road shortly after 10.30pm.

Lancashire Police said it was reported that a BMW 1000XR motorbike had collided with two pedestrians at the junction with Cloverfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A6 Preston Road in Clayton-le-Woods shortly after 10.30pm last night | Submitted

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Macclesfield, and one of the pedestrians, a man in his 60s from Clayton-le-Woods, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The second pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was rushed to hospital for treatment, where she remains in a 'serious but stable condition'.

The road was closed for several hours overnight between Fiddlers Lane and Swansey Lane and has since reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We have some sad news to bring you this morning, as we appeal for your help following a fatal collision in Clayton-Le-Woods yesterday.

“Just after 10.30pm last night, we received a report that a BMW 1000XR motorbike had collided with two pedestrians on Preston Road (A6), at the junction with Cloverfield in Clayton-Le-Woods.

“Very sadly, the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Macclesfield, and one of the pedestrians, a man in his 60s from Clayton-Le-Woods, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The second pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed for several hours overnight between Fiddlers Lane and Swansey Lane and has since reopened | Submitted

Sgt Paul McCurrie, of the Roads Policing Team added: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of two men, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the collision.

“Our thoughts are with the woman receiving treatment, and the loved ones of both men who died. They are being supported by specially trained officers at this incredibly distressing time.

“An investigation is ongoing, and I am appealing to you, the public today, to ask for any information or footage that you have, that could assist our enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or has CCTV or dashcam footage of the A6 in the Cloverfield area, between 10.15pm and 10.45pm yesterday.”

If you can assist Lancashire Police, you contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1510 of 7th August 2025.