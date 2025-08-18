The family of a man who died in a tragic collision in Clayton-le-Woods have paid an emotional tribute to him.

A BMW 1000XR motorbike collided with two pedestrians on Preston Road (A6), at the junction with Clover Field, shortly before 10.30pm on August 7.

One of the pedestrians, Lyndon Wright, and the motorcyclist, now named as 55-year-old David Hough from Macclesfield, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The second pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a serious but stable condition.

David Hough’s family said: “The family of David Hough, who passed away on Thursday evening are truly devastated at his loss.

“The most wonderful Father to his two beautiful daughters and stepson.

“He will be missed by his partner, his loving mother and father, sister, brother-in-law and nephew.

“We are beyond lost without him. He was a friend to so many and a man who will be missed beyond comparison.”

Three men who were present in the area at the time of the collision - a 53-year-old from Whittle-le-Woods, a 57-year-old from Middlewich and a 46-year-old from Congleton - were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sgt Joe Ghigi, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of David and Lyndon, and with the woman recovering in hospital.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers at this distressing time.

“Enquiries into the collision are ongoing, and we are continuing to ask that anyone with information or footage that can assist our enquiries to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1510 of August 7 2025.