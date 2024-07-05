General Election round-up as Labour win key Lancashire seats in landslide victory

Sir Keir Starmer will be the UK’s new Labour prime minister after his party won a landslide victory - including a near Lancashire-wide rout of the Tories.

Labour made huge gains across Lancashire, taking several key seats from the Conservatives - including Burnley, Ribble Valley, Pendle and Clitheroe, Hyndburn, Rossendale and Darwen.

But in one shock, Labour's Kate Hollern lost her Blackburn seat to independent Adnan Hussain, who won by just 132 votes.

Labour MP Sir Mark Hendrick retains Preston

Sir Mark Hendrick retained his Preston seat with a comprehensive victory, taking a total of 14,006 votes - a winning margin of 5,291 votes.

You can find our full Preston report and results here.

South Ribble swings to Labour as Conservatives lose seat

Paul Foster was elected the new MP for South Ribble, taking the seat from Conservative MP Katherine Fletcher.

The leader of South Ribble Borough Council said he never aspired to end up in Parliament when he first entered the political fray as a borough councillor 17 years ago.

However, Reform UK put in a strong showing in the seat, scooping almost 9,000 votes - almost one of five of all those cast - to finish third from what candidate Andy Hunter said was practically a standing start.

You can read our full report and the results here.

Labour take Rossendale and Darwen from Conservatives

Labour gained another Conservative seat in Lancashire this time in the Rossendale and Darwen constituency, where Andy MacNae was declared the new Labour MP.

You can read our full Rossendale and Darwen report and results here.

Labour regain Burnley

Labour regained Burnley with its candidate Oliver Ryan ousting the first Tory MP for the town in more than 100 years.

In 2019 Antony Higginbotham won a shock victory for the Conservatives by just 1,352 votes.

But this time round he came in third as Mr Ryan with 8,058 votes. He was followed by Nathan McCollum (Reform UK) who had 7,755, Jack Launer (Greens) with 1,518, Rayyan Fiass (Independent) with 292, Mitchell Cryer (Independent) with 169, and David Roper (Independent) with 151.

You can read our full Burnley report and results here.

Labour wins Blackpool North and Fleetwood

Blackpool North and Fleetwood has a new MP after the constituency changed colour from blue to red with victory for Labour’s Lorraine Beavers. The seat was previously held by long serving Conservative MP Paul Maynard.

You can read our full report and results for Blackpool North and Fleetwood here.

Visit our live blog to catch up on the General Election latest here.

