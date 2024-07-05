Breaking
General Election 2024: Sir Mark Hendrick remains Preston's Labour MP after landslide victory
Labour Party retains seat in Preston by 5291 votes.
Labour have retained the Preston seat in the 2024 General election by 5291 votes.
Long-serving Labour MP, Sir Mark Hendrick took the win with 14,006 votes.
He has been the city’s MP for 24 years.
More to follow
