General Election 2024: Rossendale and Darwen turns red as dawn of new Labour MP Andy MacNae arrives
Andy MacNae has been declared as the new Labour MP for Rossendale and Darwen.
Labour have gained another Conservative seat in Lancashire this time in the Rossendale and Darwen consituency.
The returning officer recorded the turn out of voters as 59.9%.
The results of the 2024 General Election in Rossendale and Darwen
A Labour gain from ConservativeResults:
Andy MacNae (Labour) 18,247
Jake Berry (Conservative) 12,619
Daniel Matchett( Reform) 9,695
Bob Bauld (Green) 2,325
Rowan Fitton (Lib Dem) 1,241
Tayab Ali (WPB) 491
Labour majority: 5,628
