General Election 2024: Rossendale and Darwen turns red as dawn of new Labour MP Andy MacNae arrives

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 5th Jul 2024, 07:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Andy MacNae has been declared as the new Labour MP for Rossendale and Darwen.

Labour have gained another Conservative seat in Lancashire this time in the Rossendale and Darwen consituency.

Andy MacNae has been declared as the new Labour MP for Rossendale and Darwen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Andy MacNae has been declared as the new Labour MP for Rossendale and Darwen.Andy MacNae has been declared as the new Labour MP for Rossendale and Darwen.
Andy MacNae has been declared as the new Labour MP for Rossendale and Darwen. | Andy MacNae

The returning officer recorded the turn out of voters as 59.9%.

The results of the 2024 General Election in Rossendale and Darwen

A Labour gain from ConservativeResults:

Andy MacNae (Labour) 18,247

Jake Berry (Conservative) 12,619

Daniel Matchett( Reform) 9,695

Bob Bauld (Green) 2,325

Rowan Fitton (Lib Dem) 1,241

Tayab Ali (WPB) 491

Labour majority: 5,628

Related topics:SeatLabourLancashireElection

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.