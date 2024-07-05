Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andy MacNae has been declared as the new Labour MP for Rossendale and Darwen.

Labour have gained another Conservative seat in Lancashire this time in the Rossendale and Darwen consituency.

Andy MacNae has been declared as the new Labour MP for Rossendale and Darwen.

Andy MacNae has been declared as the new Labour MP for Rossendale and Darwen. | Andy MacNae

The returning officer recorded the turn out of voters as 59.9%.

The results of the 2024 General Election in Rossendale and Darwen

A Labour gain from ConservativeResults:

Andy MacNae (Labour) 18,247

Jake Berry (Conservative) 12,619

Daniel Matchett( Reform) 9,695

Bob Bauld (Green) 2,325

Rowan Fitton (Lib Dem) 1,241

Tayab Ali (WPB) 491