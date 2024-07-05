Breaking
General Election 2024: New Labour MP in Blackpool North & Fleetwood as Lorraine Beavers takes seat from Tories
Blackpool North and Fleetwood has a new MP after the consituency changed colour from blue to red.
Blackpool North and Fleetwood has been won by Labour’s Lorraine Beavers.
The seat was previously held by long serving MP Paul Maynard.
The results were:
Dan Barker (Reform UK) 9,913
Lorraine Beavers (Lab) 16,744 (Elected)
Jan Cresswell (Social Democratic Party) 147
Gita Gordon (Independent) 148
Bill Greene (Liberal democrats) 1,318
Paul Maynard (Con) 12,097
Tina Rothery (Green Party) 1,269
James Antony Rust (Official Monster Raving Loony Party ) 174
