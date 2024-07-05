General Election 2024: Burnley has a new Labour MP Oliver Ryan as seat turns red
Labour’s Oliver Ryan has been elected as the Burnley MP.
Mr Ryan amassed 12,598 votes, finishing 3,420 ahead of Gordon Birtwistle (Lib Dems) who had 9,178, turning the blue Burnley seat back to red.
Antony Higginbotham came third with 8,058 votes. He was followed by Nathan McCollum (Reform UK) who had 7,755, Jack Launer (Greens) with 1,518, Rayyan Fiass (Independent) with 292, Mitchell Cryer (Independent) with 169, and David Roper (Independent) with 151.
The turnout was 53.2%
