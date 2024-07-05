General Election 2024: Burnley has a new Labour MP Oliver Ryan as seat turns red

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 5th Jul 2024, 04:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Labour’s Oliver Ryan has been elected as the Burnley MP.

Labour’s Oliver Ryan has been elected as the Burnley MP.

National World

Mr Ryan amassed 12,598 votes, finishing 3,420 ahead of Gordon Birtwistle (Lib Dems) who had 9,178, turning the blue Burnley seat back to red.

Antony Higginbotham came third with 8,058 votes. He was followed by Nathan McCollum (Reform UK) who had 7,755, Jack Launer (Greens) with 1,518, Rayyan Fiass (Independent) with 292, Mitchell Cryer (Independent) with 169, and David Roper (Independent) with 151.

The turnout was 53.2%

Related topics:LabourAntony HigginbothamBurnleyLib DemsSeat

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.