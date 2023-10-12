News you can trust since 1886
Second man charged following report teenager kidnapped and assaulted in Preston city centre

A second man has been charged in connection with the kidnapping of a teenager in Preston city centre.
By Emma Downey
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 12:41 BST
Cameron Parkinson, 24, of Fletcher Road, Preston, was arrested yesterday.

Police launched an appeal to find Cameron Farley and Cameron Parkinson last month after the two men were wanted in connection with an investigation into a kidnapping in Preston city centre. Farley, 22, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping on Tuesday (October 9).

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “After consultations with the Crown Prosecution Service, Parkinson has been charged with offences of kidnap, robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.”

Parkinson, who also goes by the nickname Ingol Tash, has been remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court today.