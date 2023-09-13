Public urged not to approach two men wanted in connection with kidnapping in Preston city centre
Cameron Farley and Cameron Parkinson are both wanted in connection with a kidnapping which occurred in Church Street in the early hours of August 8.
Farley, 21, is described as 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He speaks with a local accent.
Parkinson, 24, who also goes by the nickname Ingol Tash, is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slight build, with balding dark hair and blue eyes.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If there are any sightings of Farley or Parkinson, we ask you not to approach him but to report their location to police.”
Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 101, 01772 209735 or email [email protected].
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.