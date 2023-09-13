News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights

Public urged not to approach two men wanted in connection with kidnapping in Preston city centre

The public have been urged not to approach two men who are wanted by police in connection with a kidnapping in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 12:41 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cameron Farley and Cameron Parkinson are both wanted in connection with a kidnapping which occurred in Church Street in the early hours of August 8.

Farley, 21, is described as 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He speaks with a local accent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parkinson, 24, who also goes by the nickname Ingol Tash, is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slight build, with balding dark hair and blue eyes.

Cameron Farley (pictured left) and Cameron Parkinson (right) are wanted in connection with a kidnapping in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)Cameron Farley (pictured left) and Cameron Parkinson (right) are wanted in connection with a kidnapping in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Cameron Farley (pictured left) and Cameron Parkinson (right) are wanted in connection with a kidnapping in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Read More
Two arrests made after police discover cannabis farm at Valley Mill in Nelson

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If there are any sightings of Farley or Parkinson, we ask you not to approach him but to report their location to police.”

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 101, 01772 209735 or email [email protected].

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.