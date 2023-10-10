News you can trust since 1886
Search continues for man wanted in connection with kidnapping in Preston city centre

The public have been urged not to approach a man who is wanted by police in connection with a kidnapping in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:13 BST
Police launched an appeal to find Cameron Farley and Cameron Parkinson last month.

The two men were wanted in connection with an investigation into a kidnapping in Preston city centre.

Farley, 22, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping on Tuesday (October 9).

Cameron Parkinson is wanted in connection with an investigation into a kidnapping in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)Cameron Parkinson is wanted in connection with an investigation into a kidnapping in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers are continuing to ask for the public’s help to trace Cameron Parkinson.

Parkinson, 24, also goes by the nickname Ingol Tash.

He is 6ft 1in tall, of slight build, with balding dark hair and blue eyes.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We ask that Parkinson isn’t approached but to report any sightings by contacting 101, or Preston CID on 01772 209735 or emailing [email protected].”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111/