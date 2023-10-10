Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police launched an appeal to find Cameron Farley and Cameron Parkinson last month.

The two men were wanted in connection with an investigation into a kidnapping in Preston city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farley, 22, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping on Tuesday (October 9).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Parkinson is wanted in connection with an investigation into a kidnapping in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers are continuing to ask for the public’s help to trace Cameron Parkinson.

Parkinson, 24, also goes by the nickname Ingol Tash.

He is 6ft 1in tall, of slight build, with balding dark hair and blue eyes.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We ask that Parkinson isn’t approached but to report any sightings by contacting 101, or Preston CID on 01772 209735 or emailing [email protected].”