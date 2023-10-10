Search continues for man wanted in connection with kidnapping in Preston city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police launched an appeal to find Cameron Farley and Cameron Parkinson last month.
The two men were wanted in connection with an investigation into a kidnapping in Preston city centre.
Farley, 22, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping on Tuesday (October 9).
Officers are continuing to ask for the public’s help to trace Cameron Parkinson.
Parkinson, 24, also goes by the nickname Ingol Tash.
He is 6ft 1in tall, of slight build, with balding dark hair and blue eyes.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We ask that Parkinson isn’t approached but to report any sightings by contacting 101, or Preston CID on 01772 209735 or emailing [email protected].”
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111/