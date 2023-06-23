Park Hall Hotel in Charnock Richard has been closed since February last year but the former Best Western Hotel says it is now reopening under the ownership of the Brilliant Hotels Group.

What has the hotel said about its reopening?

On Thursday (June 22), a hotel spokesperson wrote on Facebook: “WE’RE BACK!!!!

Park Hall Hotel, pictured above as a Best Western, is reopening as a Brilliant Hotel.

“‘Brilliant’ Park Hall Hotel is back in business after 16 months, we are now under new ownership as part of the Brilliant hotels collection and we are raring to go.

“With big plans, the hotels refurbishment has started and cannot wait to see the finished result. More information will follow soon on our journey so far.

“For now, though…. WE ARE HIRING”

What roles are up for grabs?

Park Hall Hotel is looking for reception staff, housekeeping, restaurant waiting on, a night porter and kitchen porter.

The spokesperson added: “We are holding a Recruitment Day, on Saturday 1st July between 1pm and 5pm, giving you the opportunity to come and show us what you’re all about and to see if we have the right job for you

“So, if you are interested then come and pay us a visit.

“In the meantime, keep an eye out for more updates.”

What happened to Park Hall?

On February 7 2022, the former Best Western Hotel suddenly closed, cancelling all upcoming weddings it was set to host, much to the dismay of two couples from Wigan.

Following its shock closure, it was revealed that the hotel had entered into an agreement with Serco to repurpose the hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers.

However, just three days on from the hotel’s closure, on February 10, it was announced the hotel would not be able to house asylum seekers.

What is happening to the previous disgruntled customers?

Numerous people commented on Park Hall’s post expressing upset that the hotel has been refurbished whilst they remain out of pocket, and many asked where their money was.

