News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Latest updates on Leyland 'explosives' incident
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Park Hall Hotel in Charnock Richard to open under new owners after shocking closure last year

The Chorley hotel which closed suddenly and left customers thousands out of pocket is set to reopen under new owners.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:24 BST

Park Hall Hotel in Charnock Richard has been closed since February last year but the former Best Western Hotel says it is now reopening under the ownership of the Brilliant Hotels Group.

What has the hotel said about its reopening?

On Thursday (June 22), a hotel spokesperson wrote on Facebook: “WE’RE BACK!!!!

Park Hall Hotel, pictured above as a Best Western, is reopening as a Brilliant Hotel.Park Hall Hotel, pictured above as a Best Western, is reopening as a Brilliant Hotel.
Park Hall Hotel, pictured above as a Best Western, is reopening as a Brilliant Hotel.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“‘Brilliant’ Park Hall Hotel is back in business after 16 months, we are now under new ownership as part of the Brilliant hotels collection and we are raring to go.

“With big plans, the hotels refurbishment has started and cannot wait to see the finished result. More information will follow soon on our journey so far.

“For now, though…. WE ARE HIRING”

What roles are up for grabs?

Park Hall Hotel is looking for reception staff, housekeeping, restaurant waiting on, a night porter and kitchen porter.

The spokesperson added: “We are holding a Recruitment Day, on Saturday 1st July between 1pm and 5pm, giving you the opportunity to come and show us what you’re all about and to see if we have the right job for you

“So, if you are interested then come and pay us a visit.

“In the meantime, keep an eye out for more updates.”

Read More
SSE Energy company cuts off supply to businesses beside Park Hall Hotel in Chorl...

What happened to Park Hall?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On February 7 2022, the former Best Western Hotel suddenly closed, cancelling all upcoming weddings it was set to host, much to the dismay of two couples from Wigan.

Following its shock closure, it was revealed that the hotel had entered into an agreement with Serco to repurpose the hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers.

However, just three days on from the hotel’s closure, on February 10, it was announced the hotel would not be able to house asylum seekers.

What is happening to the previous disgruntled customers?

Numerous people commented on Park Hall’s post expressing upset that the hotel has been refurbished whilst they remain out of pocket, and many asked where their money was.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Replying to one user, Park Hall said: “We are so sorry to hear you haven't received your deposit back. Park Hall is now operating under new business and has no ties to the previous owners. we hope your receive your money soon. Kind Regards Park hall Team.”

Related topics:ChorleyFacebook