Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, vanished on the Spanish island last Monday after attempting to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus. Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. The apprentice bricklayer had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends who last heard from him around 8.50am that morning. The walk from Jay’s last known location, Rural de Teno Park in the north of the island, to his accommodation would have taken about 11 hours on foot. A fundraiser - ‘Get Jay Slater home’ - set up by friend Lucy Law, the last person to speak to the missing teenager, has exceeded its target of £30,000. Lucy said her friend told her in a frantic phone call last Monday at 8.30am that he was “lost in the mountains, he wasn’t aware of his surroundings, he desperately needed a drink and his phone was on 1%”. Search teams in Tenerife narrowed their efforts over the weekend on small buildings close to where his phone last pinged. Officers from the Guardia Civil in the Canary Islands could be seen circling two structures at the bottom of a ravine in Rural de Teno Park on Sunday. Efforts appeared to be solely focused on the one area after days of searches in the village of Masca and the surrounding landscape. The efforts come after Jay’s mum issued a direct plea to her missing son, saying: “We just need you home.” Debbie Duncan said she had “not slept” since the 19-year-old disappeared. Her son was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers, and carrying a black bag. Here are the key updates so far from the search for the 19-year-old: Mr Slater attended the NRG music festival with friends at Papagayo nightclub in the tourist resort of Playa de las Americas in the south of the island. In the early hours of Monday he goes to stay in an apartment in the north of the island with people he had met over the course of the night. Mr Slater posts a picture on Snapchat from the doorway of the property he stayed at overnight, tagged as being in Rural de Teno park. He calls his friend, Lucy Law, telling her he had attempted to walk back to his accommodation after missing his bus – a journey that would take more than ten hours. In the frantic last phone call, Jay said he had “cut his leg” on a cactus and had “no idea where he was”. Lucy said her friend told her he was “lost in the mountains, he wasn’t aware of his surroundings, he desperately needed a drink and his phone was on 1%”. Jay’s phone runs out of battery shortly after with his last known location being in Rural de Teno park. He is reported missing. After friends spend the previous day searching to no avail, local police and mountain rescue teams scour Rural de Teno park for Jay. His family fly out to Tenerife to join the search. The search is temporarily moved to the Los Cristianos area in the south of the island due to a potential lead, but this is quickly discounted and the search returns north. Jay’s mum, Debbie Duncan, said she feared her son had “been taken against his will”. The search returns to Rural de Teno park, around the village of Masca. Emergency workers met in various locations throughout the day, combing bushes, overgrown terrain, hillsides and rivers but failed to find the missing teenager. Spanish police reject an offer of support from Lancashire Constabulary as the hunt continues. Police, firefighters and search and rescue personnel combed a vast area of land in and around the village of Masca. Search and rescue personnel carefully looked through dead palm trees covering a river at the bottom of the hillside near to an Airbnb property Jay had reportedly been driven to. The owner of the property told reporters she saw Mr Slater walk up the road past her property but did not see him again after that – describing the situation as worrying. Mr Slater’s mother issues a direct plea to her missing son on the sixth day of the hunt, saying: “We just need you home.” Firefighters appeared to conduct the majority of the searches as they wore helmets to tackle dangerous hillside terrain in Tenerife. The search parties seemed noticeably smaller compared to other days – with only a handful of emergency workers visible in the village of Masca and the surrounding areas. Search teams narrowed their efforts on small buildings close to where Mr Slater’s phone last pinged. Officers from the Guardia Civil in the Canary Island could be seen circling two structures at the bottom of a ravine in Rural de Teno Park. Efforts appeared to be solely focused on the one area after days of searches in the village of Masca and the surrounding landscape. The search for Mr Slater enters an eighth day. You can follow the latest updates through the day on our live blog here.