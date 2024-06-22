Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jay Slater’s Instagram has reportedly been mysteriously accessed since he vanished from a remote part of the island of Tenerife on Monday.

As the search for the missing 19-year-old enters its sixth day, a family friend issued a warning on an official Facebook page that has been providing updates on the search.

On Friday, they wrote: “Jay’s mums asked I post this. For everyone asking who has logged into his Instagram account, it’s not him or her, somebody else has logged into it.”

It comes after Lancashire Police said that Spain’s Guardia Civil turned down its “offer of support” to help in the major search.

Jay Slater, 19, is reportedly missing in a mountain region of Tenerife

In a statement, the force said: “Whilst this case falls outside the jurisdiction of UK policing, we have made an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources.

“They have confirmed that at this time they are satisfied that they have the resources they need, but that offer remains open and they will contact us should that position change.”

The teenager was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with shorts and trainers in Buenavista del Norte at around 8am when he twice asked a café owner what time the bus arrived, before walking off.

15 minutes later, he called his friend to say he was lost, dehydrated and had one per cent phone battery.

His phone shows his last location as the Rural de Teno park at 8.50am, around 27 miles away from the music festival he had attended the night before.

Search and rescue teams near to the village of Masca, Tenerife, where the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle

He had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance.

Police, firefighters and search and rescue personnel combed a vast area of land in and around the village of Masca on Friday.

Emergency workers met in various locations throughout the day, combing bushes, overgrown terrain, hillsides and rivers but failed to find the missing teenager.

Search and rescue personnel carefully looked through dead palm trees covering a river at the bottom of the hillside near to an Airbnb property he had reportedly been driven to.

The owner of the property, who gave her name as Ophelia, told reporters she saw Mr Slater walk up the road past her property but did not see him again after that – describing the situation as worrying.

Emergency workers near the village of Masca, Tenerife

A post was issued on Facebook on Friday which said Mr Slater’s family and friends were “drained beyond words”.

Officers have since been seen peering over the hillside and staring intently at the landscape through binoculars near to his last known location close to the village of Masca.

The walk from Mr Slater’s last known location to his accommodation would have taken about 11 hours on foot.

On the fifth day of the hunt for Mr Slater, search teams paid close attention to a river called Barranco Madre del Agua at the bottom of a ravine, where personnel with sticks carefully searched through fallen dead trees.