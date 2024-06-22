Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The music festival which missing teenager Jay Slater attended in Tenerife has released a statement as the search for him reaches its sixth day.

Mr Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, disappeared following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus.

He had attended the New Rave Generation (NRG) music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to his friend Lucy Law, Jay decided to stay out with a group of people he had met on Sunday evening (June 16).

Jay Slater, 19, is reportedly missing in a mountain region of Tenerife | Contributed

She later received a phone call from him at around 8am the following morning explaining that he was “in the middle of nowhere”, desperately needed a drink and that he had one percent battery left on his phone.

It is believed he was attempting an 11-hour walk through the National Park of Teno, on the north of the island, to get back to his resort after heading back to a pad in Casa Abuela Tina with the people he had met at the NRG festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hunt for Jay remains ongoing and police are scouring the mountains as well as a 2,000ft ravine close to his last known location, which is where he called his friend Lucy from.

Now, the NRG festival has released a statement regarding Jay’s disappearance.

He had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance (Credit: PA Wire) | PA Wire

In a post shared on social media, the organisers said: "Firstly, thank you to everyone who came to our NRG event in Tenerife last weekend.

"As you'll be aware, among the attendees was 19-year-old Jay Slater who, after leaving the event, was reported missing in the north of the island on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are grateful for the many thousands who have engaged with and shared the appeals from our own and many other channels over the days since," the statement continued.

"Despite the widespread coverage and hard work of the local authorities and volunteers involved in the search, at the time of posting Jay has not yet been found.

"That such a devastating situation has arisen has deeply affected us all.

"We have been able to give some practical support to the members of Jay's family who have come to Tenerife in such difficult circumstances, and we are inspired by their resilience and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like them, and you, we continue to hope for Jay's safe return.

"The authorities in Tenerife can be contacted with any information which may be of help on local numbers 062 or 112.

"Thanks for your support."

Lancashire Constabulary said it had made “an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources” which was rejected by Spanish authorities.

Oswaldtwistle was turned blue with a sea of ribbons as the community united in hope behind the family of missing Jay Slater (Credit: P L Photography And Images) | P L Photography And Images

In a statement, the force said: “Whilst this case falls outside the jurisdiction of UK policing, we have made an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have confirmed that at this time they are satisfied that they have the resources they need, but that offer remains open and they will contact us should that position change.”

Police, firefighters and search and rescue personnel combed a vast area of land in and around the village of Masca on Friday.

Mr Slater was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers and with a black bag.

A fundraiser set up by Ms Law to “get Jay Slater home” has since received more than £25,500 in donations.