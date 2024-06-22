Missing Jay Slater: New Rave Generation festival describes Lancashire teen's disappearance as 'devastating'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, disappeared following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus.
He had attended the New Rave Generation (NRG) music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance.
According to his friend Lucy Law, Jay decided to stay out with a group of people he had met on Sunday evening (June 16).
She later received a phone call from him at around 8am the following morning explaining that he was “in the middle of nowhere”, desperately needed a drink and that he had one percent battery left on his phone.
It is believed he was attempting an 11-hour walk through the National Park of Teno, on the north of the island, to get back to his resort after heading back to a pad in Casa Abuela Tina with the people he had met at the NRG festival.
The hunt for Jay remains ongoing and police are scouring the mountains as well as a 2,000ft ravine close to his last known location, which is where he called his friend Lucy from.
Now, the NRG festival has released a statement regarding Jay’s disappearance.
In a post shared on social media, the organisers said: "Firstly, thank you to everyone who came to our NRG event in Tenerife last weekend.
"As you'll be aware, among the attendees was 19-year-old Jay Slater who, after leaving the event, was reported missing in the north of the island on Monday.
"We are grateful for the many thousands who have engaged with and shared the appeals from our own and many other channels over the days since," the statement continued.
"Despite the widespread coverage and hard work of the local authorities and volunteers involved in the search, at the time of posting Jay has not yet been found.
"That such a devastating situation has arisen has deeply affected us all.
"We have been able to give some practical support to the members of Jay's family who have come to Tenerife in such difficult circumstances, and we are inspired by their resilience and determination.
"Like them, and you, we continue to hope for Jay's safe return.
"The authorities in Tenerife can be contacted with any information which may be of help on local numbers 062 or 112.
"Thanks for your support."
Lancashire Constabulary said it had made “an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources” which was rejected by Spanish authorities.
In a statement, the force said: “Whilst this case falls outside the jurisdiction of UK policing, we have made an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources.
“They have confirmed that at this time they are satisfied that they have the resources they need, but that offer remains open and they will contact us should that position change.”
Police, firefighters and search and rescue personnel combed a vast area of land in and around the village of Masca on Friday.
Mr Slater was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers and with a black bag.
A fundraiser set up by Ms Law to “get Jay Slater home” has since received more than £25,500 in donations.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.