Jay Slater missing in Tenerife: Live updates as search for 19-year-old holidaymaker enters day 8
Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, was last heard from on Monday morning as he told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot.
His friend Lucy – who had gone to the island with him to attend the NRG music festival – said that MJay had gone to stay with people he had met on holiday after a night out.
She said she had received a call from Jay at around 8.15am on Monday after he missed the bus and was trying to walk back although he had said he was lost, needed a drink of water and had only 1% battery on his phone.
Jay’s phone then cut off, with his last location showing as the Rural de Teno park – a mountainous area popular with hikers.
Follow our live blog as we share the latest updates on the search for Jay Slater in Tenerife...
LIVE: Day 8 in search for Jay Slater as 19-year-old goes missing in Tenerife
Key Events
- Search now in second week
- A huge group of family and friends from Oswaldtwistle head to Tenerife to help the search
- Police in Tenerife searching for missing Oswaldtwistle teen Jay Slater issue statement
- Mother of missing Lancashire-born Jay Slater issues desperate plea to son: "We just need you home"
- Snapchat video shows Jay smiling and laughing night before
- Full timeline of Jay's disappearance
- Latest updates as search efforts resume today
- Statement from GoFundMe: "All campaigns for Jay are under review"
- Jay Slater's mum fears he has been 'taken against his will'
- Search and rescue teams gather again in Tenerife as search for 19-year-old holidaymaker enters sixth day
Huge update as cops narrow in on spot where Jay Slater’s phone pinged
Search teams attempting to locate missing Lancashire teenager Jay Slater have narrowed their efforts on small buildings close to where his phone last pinged in Tenerife.
Mother of missing Lancashire-born Jay Slater issues desperate plea to son: "We just need you home"
The mother of Jay Slater has issued a direct plea to her missing son on the sixth day of the hunt for the British teenager, saying: “We just need you home.”
Debbie Duncan told the PA news agency she has “not slept” since the 19-year-old disappeared on the Canary Island of Tenerife.
Speaking about what message she would have for her son, Ms Duncan added: “We just need you home – we just need him home.”
"I'm not coping very well at all...": Mother of missing Jay Slater says she refuses to give up on search for her son
The mother of missing British teenager Jay Slater has said she has “not slept” and “can’t give up” on her son.
Asked how the family was coping with the situation, Debbie Duncan told the PA news agency: “We’re not. I’m not coping very well at all. I’ve not slept, I’m exhausted. It’s been awful.
“I can’t give up on him, I just can’t.”
Jay Slater's mum says she doesn't know if Spanish authorities were 'insulted' by offer of UK police help
Debbie Duncan, the mother of missing 19-year-old Jay Slater, has told PA news that she does not know whether the Spanish authorities turning down an offer of help from the UK was because they viewed it as ‘an insult’.
Questioned on whether the Spanish authorities should have accepted help from Lancashire Constabulary, Ms Duncan said: “I believe they said they’ve got enough resources and they don’t need the help from English police.
“I don’t know if they find it an insult – I really don’t know. I really don’t know. They say they’ve got enough resources to get on with the investigation… I don’t know, I don’t know.”
Asked if her head was spinning from the past few days, she said: “It is, it is. People say: ‘Yeah, I understand’ – no, you don’t, you don’t understand.”
Missing teenager’s Instagram ‘mysteriously accessed since vanishing’ in Tenerife
Jay Slater’s Instagram has reportedly been mysteriously accessed since he vanished from a remote part of the island of Tenerife on Monday.
New Rave Generation festival issue statement as search for Jay Slater continues
The music festival which missing teenager Jay Slater attended in Tenerife has released a statement as the search for him reaches its sixth day.
Spanish search teams gather for sixth day of hunt for missing Lancashire teenager Jay Slater
Search and rescue teams gather again in Tenerife as search for 19-year-old holidaymaker enters sixth day
Officers reconvened at Rural de Teno Park on the south of the island on Saturday following another day of no major breakthroughs.
Lancashire Police issue statement on disappearance of Jay Slater
Lancashire Police have offered their offer to support the Spanish Guardia Civil as the search continues for Jay Slater.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Jay's family at this time.
“They must be going through the most distressing ordeal not knowing what has happened to their loved one.
“We have specialist officers who are continuing to support Jay's family.
“Whilst this case falls outside the jurisdiction of UK policing, we have made an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources.
“They have confirmed that at this time they are satisfied that they have the resources they need, but that offer remains open and they will contact us should that position change.
“Once again, our thoughts remain with Jay's family and friends at this distressing time.”
British owner of Tenerife car rental company lends cars to those searching for missing Jay Slater
Spanish police release video of Tenerife search with dogs and helicopters for missing Brit teen
Spanish police release video of Tenerife search with dogs and helicopters for missing Lancashire teen
